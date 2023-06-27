Where does York City of Sanctuary think private landlords are suddenly going to find empty rentals to be made available to Ukrainians?
And more particularly, why do they think landlords should indulge in discrimination against other nationalities who are equally deserving to be considered for any properties that may become available?
Perhaps if authorities had not waged war on landlords over the last few years there might be more of them; and hence more private rentals available.
You reap what you sow.
Matthew Laverack, Landlord, Lord Mayors Walk, York
