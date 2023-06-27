EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 5.20pm last night after reports of a crash in Front Street in Sowerby near Thirsk.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Thirsk and Northallerton have dealt with a single vehicle crash.
A man was out of the vehicle on our arrival and appeared uninjured.
"Crew carried out scene safety and the incident was left with police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article