EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 5.20pm last night after reports of a crash in Front Street in Sowerby near Thirsk.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Thirsk and Northallerton have dealt with a single vehicle crash.

A man was out of the vehicle on our arrival and appeared uninjured.

"Crew carried out scene safety and the incident was left with police."