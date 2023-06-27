DRIVERS are being warned that overnight roadworks have overrun on a major road in West Yorkshire.

National Highways say that the planned overnight closure for resurfacing on the link road from the A1M southbound to the M62 westbound junction 32A, which were due to finish at 6am today (June 27), will likely overrun.

A spokesman said: "The closure is expected to remain in place until at least 7am.

"Please allow plenty of extra travel time if you are in the area this morning."