It is designed as an event where people can go and talk to politicians, out of Westminster and in an informal setting. I went on the Friday June 16, but it ran on the Saturday too, in Dean's Park.

The event had a jolly, festival vibe and a good number of topics to discuss.

Baroness Warsi, who launched it, was on excellent form and her impression of Dory in Finding Nemo was both hilarious and understood by all the women there 'of a certain age'.

Before I went, I was amazed by the number of people who said to me, 'politics is not for me' or 'I don’t know why you’re bothering'.

If we ignore the rather pessimistic view of Ronald Reagan - who said ''The most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government and I'm here to help!' - then surely we should all take every opportunity to talk to our politicians and let them know what really matters to us?

After all their official title is 'public servants' -they’re elected to do what we ask them to do.

It’s very easy to lose sight of this in the onslaught of headlines and social media stories.

But that is why politicians exist, to take the will of us, the people, to Westminster to be debated and ultimately enshrined in law.

How many of us ever take the time to really engage - even when it comes to controversial policies like voters having to show photo ID for the first time?

The number of people voting in local elections is usually around 30 per cent of the local populations across the UK.

But it is important to be engaged in politics as it affects every aspect of our daily lives.

Are you worried about your employment and the rise of artificial intelligence? Government can legislate on this.

Do you worry about your benefits and how to access them? Politicians set the rates and the rules.

Do you worry about the health service or have a complaint? Your MP can listen to your concerns.

Does debt and the cost-of-living crisis keep you awake? Politicians should know how you feel.

Housing is of particular concern in York as it’s so expensive.

So tell your MP that help with this is a thing that will win your vote.

Do you have legal issues and worry about access to legal help? That’s a political matter.

All of these (and some more) are areas where we at York Citizens Advice offer free, confidential and impartial advice.

They are issues which affect us all, every day.

So, get involved, be interested, ask questions and talk to your councillors and MPs.

They want the conversations with you because you are what’s important to them.

Don’t leave it to 'someone else' - you are that someone!

