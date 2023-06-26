The county's police force say they are searching for the next of kin of Raymond Steel, 78, who was found dead at his home in Husthwaite, near Easingwold, last week.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious, but we have not been able to locate any family members.

"If you can help our search, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk"