A PEDESTRIAN has suffered a head injury after being hit by a car in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.34am today (June 26) to Paragon Street close to York Barbican and the Bar Walls after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Acomb responded to a running call from an officer who had come across a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.
"The male pedestrian, who was about 40 years old, had suffered a head injury and potentially a fractured elbow. The driver of the car was suffering from shock.
"Crews provided first aid until the arrival of ambulance crews, when the man was transported to hospital for treatment via road ambulance."
