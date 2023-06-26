The county's police force say the crash happened south of Boroughbridge at about 2.15pm on Saturday (June 24), near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads, and involved a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran.

Tragically, an 18-year-old man, a passenger in the Ford Focus, died as a result of the crash and six other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries.

Read next:

A police spokesperson said: "We are urging anyone who saw the collision or either car involved prior to it to get in touch. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Julie Brown Julie.Brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Julie Brown. Please quote reference number 12230116638 when passing information.