Police searching for a missing girl from York say she's turned up.
Last week, North Yorkshire Police appealed for help from the public after Katie, 15, was last seen at 7.30pm on Thursday (June 22) around Marygate in the city. It was not the first time they had had to appeal for her to come home.
At the time she was last seen wearing black gym-style leggings, a black cropped top, white Nike trainers with a black Nike tick, a grey Adidas zipped jacket and carrying a bright orange River Island cross-body bag.
It was believed she may have travelled away from York, and was thought to be in the Doncaster area.
Now a police spokesman has said: "Last week we appealed for information about a missing 15-year-old girl from York.
We're pleased to say she returned home over the weekend.
Thank you as always to everyone who supported our appeal.
