A HIGH speed pursuit through North Yorkshire has led to the arrest of a pair suspected of stealing a speedboat.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 11.35pm on Sunday (June 25), they received a report that a suspected stolen speedboat had been spotted being towed on a trailer by a Subaru Forester car travelling on the A66.
Read next:
- Man suffers life changing injuries in crash
- Busy York road set to close for works again
- Man wanted by police in North Yorkshire is caught
A police spokesperson said: "Specialist roads policing officers were sent to the area immediately, and the car was located travelling at speeds of more than 110mph.
"Following a pursuit, it was brought to a stop by officers on the A1(M) near Wetherby."
The driver, a 29-year-old man, and a passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of theft. The driver was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving, after failing a roadside test.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article