North Yorkshire Police say that at about 11.35pm on Sunday (June 25), they received a report that a suspected stolen speedboat had been spotted being towed on a trailer by a Subaru Forester car travelling on the A66.

A police spokesperson said: "Specialist roads policing officers were sent to the area immediately, and the car was located travelling at speeds of more than 110mph.

"Following a pursuit, it was brought to a stop by officers on the A1(M) near Wetherby."

The driver, a 29-year-old man, and a passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of theft. The driver was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving, after failing a roadside test.