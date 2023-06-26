Early indications from the Covid inquiry suggest the eventual cost will be astronomical, benefiting one sector only - the legal profession.
As with previous public inquiries, which drag on for years, the eventual outcome will be a report six inches thick, totally unreadable, its original objectives long forgotten.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
