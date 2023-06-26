Both incidents have close similarities in that in both cases, the passengers involved were assured that it was impossible to get into difficulties. Lessons have not been learnt.

The wreck of the Titanic, I feel, should not be treated as a tourist attraction but with more reverence - a hands off respect for the dead given. We have photos and that in this special case should be enough for the curious. RIP.

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York