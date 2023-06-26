The tragic accident of the Titan submersible while visiting the wreck of the Titanic seems like history repeating itself.
Both incidents have close similarities in that in both cases, the passengers involved were assured that it was impossible to get into difficulties. Lessons have not been learnt.
The wreck of the Titanic, I feel, should not be treated as a tourist attraction but with more reverence - a hands off respect for the dead given. We have photos and that in this special case should be enough for the curious. RIP.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here