The soft-blue sky was filled with broken up cloud - creating a magical skyscape.

Many people took to social media to share their photos.

And several members of The Press Camera Club shared their snaps in our Facebook group - which we are posting here today for you to enjoy.

There is an incredible image showing York Minster against the sky.

And we also love the ones from Nick Ansell where another York landmark - Holgate Windill - is framed against the pretty cloud formation.

According to weather experts, a mackerel sky is a common term for clouds made up of rows of cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds displaying an undulating, rippling pattern similar in appearance to fish scales.

It is caused by high altitude atmospheric waves and is often an indicator that the weather is about to change.

Mackerel sky at Byland Abbey (Image: Daniel James)

There is an old rhyme which tells us: "Mackerel sky, not 24-hours dry".

And indeed, the hot, oppressive weather did break yesterday with torrential rain falling in York in the afternoon.

