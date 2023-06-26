A man wanted for failing to attend court has been arrested.
As The Press reported at the time last week, North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about the whereabouts of Joshua Richardson, 21.
North Yorkshire Police said a warrant had been issued for the arrest for Richardson after he failed to appear at court in relation to assault and driving offences.
Extensive police enquiries were carried out, including checks of linked addresses and vehicles and police have now said he was arrested in the Humberside area on Sunday (June 25), and is in custody.
