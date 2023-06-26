Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team based at Acomb police station say they executed a drugs warrant at a property in Stuart Road.

PCSO Nathan Brigham of Acomb Police Station said: “We have now executed six warrants across the west side of York in the last few months, which demonstrates our continued commitment to tackling drug dealing and acting upon information that members of the public provide.

“We understand the negative impact drug dealing has on our communities and are working with partner agencies to address this.”

Police say anyone who suspects that drug dealing is going on in their area should report it on 101.