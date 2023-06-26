A MAN is believed to have suffered life changing injuries after a crash.
Humberside Police say their officers are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash on the B1253 on the High Street in Octon, near Bridlington between Octon Grange Lane and Scarborough Road, at about 5.30pm on Saturday (June 24).
A police spokesman said: "A black Honda motorcycle was travelling eastbound towards Bridlington, when it is believed to have lost control and left the road, coming to a stop on the embankment.
"A man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are thought to be life changing."
If anyone witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from around the time the incident occurred, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 534 of 24 June.
