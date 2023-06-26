St Pauls Nursery, Holgate, will have a new annexe built, new toilets and changing facilities, improved safety exits and a bigger and more useable outdoor play area.

Plans for the ambitious scheme have been laid out in a new planning application before City of York Council (planning ref: 23/01129/LBC)

The council will be footing the bill as part of its £8 million commitment to improve services for children in the city, including children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

St Pauls Nursery offers provision for children with SEND in the city.

The nursery building dates from the 1880s and lies in the prestigious St Paul's Square in Holgate.

The three-storey Victorian building is Grade II listed and was originally built as a high-status dwelling but used as a nursery during the 1930s. It was gifted with financial help from the Joseph Rowntree charitable trust to the City of York by Mr A Rowntree in 1941.

However, today, it is in desperate need of a facelift to make it fitting for 21st-century use.

St Pauls Nursery in Holgate (Image: Council)

The shortcomings of the current site are revealed in the Heritage, Design and Access Statement accompanying the planning application which states the current prefabricated extension to the building shows significant deterioration resulting in water damage which is giving "concerns over the structure stability".

Its concrete wall panels appear to be the main concern. The report reads: "The panels are failing with some fractures and corrosion to the reinforcement within the construction of the panels."

A structural report recommended demolition of the single storey annexe structure.

Further, the children's toilets and changing facilities require significant improvements, refurbishment, and additional space to meet current regulations and design guidance for nurseries, says the report to council planners.

Also, it is noted that "vital improvements to access and emergency escape are required" considering the children’s dining facilities and main nursery kitchen are located on the first floor.

Under the new proposals, all the above concerns appear to be addressed.

The plans would see the demolition of the annexe and its more recent extensions and a modern timber framed building put up in its place - taking up a similar footprint on the site.

The new build would create open flexible teaching spaces including specialist areas, new toilet facilities, small kitchenette, a secure welcome lobby and reception with associated admin facilities.

A small lightweight timber construction infill extension would also be made to the rear of the main house next to the original toilet location to convert into a quiet admin/resource prep area for teaching staff.

The current children's dining and main kitchen facilities will be retained on the first floor, but with improved fire strategy and escape routes from the first-floor areas. Currently the first floor has one escape stair – the main house stair. The proposals are to incorporate two new external fire escape stairs, exiting directly to outdoor space.

Work would take place outdoors too. A new timber structure with polycarbonate roofing will provide an all-weather outdoor play area for the nursery.

External fixed playground equipment will be reorganised.

The playground is currently split over two different levels and only partly used because of visibility issues and childcare management. As part of the proposals, a section of high brick garden wall will be demolished to open up the playground areas, improving visibility.

The report concludes this "will create an open fully useable space for the nursery".

As reported in The Press last November, City of York Council Executive's approved plans for £8 million of capital to be spent across five projects across the city to meet the changing needs of children and SEND.

The approved capital schemes included a £1.2m investment developing St Paul’s Nursery Enhanced Resource Provision. This will create an early years support hub focused on communication and interaction needs.

