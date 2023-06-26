The Selby & Ainsty by-election on July 20 has been triggered by the resignation of Boris Johnson supporter Nigel Adams, who had held the seat for the Conservatives since it was created in 2010.

On Saturday Ms Reeves joined Labour’s candidate for the seat – 25-year-old Keir Mather - to launch his plan to deliver ‘a fresh start’ for the constituency.

Labour are hoping to overturn what was a 20,000-plus majority for the Conservatives in the North Yorkshire seat.

Labour says mortgage rates for the average household in Selby and Ainsty are set to rise by an average of £2,700, affecting 12,300 homeowners across the constituency.

Mr Mather said his number one priority for local people, should he be elected, would be tackling the cost of living crisis.

He has also pledged to tackle antisocial behaviour and rural crime, make the local NHS fit for the future, protect local communities from flooding and sewage, and restore frequent, reliable public transport.

Speaking on her visit to Selby at the weekend Ms Reeves said: “Across Britain, people are being hit hard by a Tory mortgage penalty, and here in Selby and Ainsty over 12,300 households will see their repayments go up by an average £2,700.

“Meanwhile, the Conservative MP abandoned his constituents in a cost of living crisis, leaving them without a voice and a Conservative government too distracted to deliver. “Unlike this government, Labour will not stand by as millions face a mortgage catastrophe made by the Tories.

“Our five-point plan to ease the Tory mortgage penalty offers practical help now, while our commitment to fiscal responsibility and growth will secure our economy for the future.”

Mr Mather added: “This brilliant constituency deserves a fresh start and a dedicated MP who will deliver on their promises to local people. After many years of the same, it’s time for a change, with a Labour MP and a Labour government to build a better future.

“My number one priority will be to support local residents in the cost of living crisis. My plan for Selby and Ainsty will tackle antisocial behaviour and rural crime, make our local NHS fit for the future protect our communities from flooding and sewage, and restore frequent, reliable public transport.”

A total of 13 candidates will contest the by-election.

They include barrister and district councillor Claire Holmes for the Conservatives, Mr Mather for Labour, and North Yorkshire councillor and NHS manager Matt Walker for the Liberal Democrats. Mr Walker came third in the seat in the 2019 general election.

The other candidates are: Mike Jordan (Yorkshire Party); Andrew Philip Gray; Dave Kent (Reform UK); Nick Palmer (Independent); Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken (The Green Party); John William Waterston (Social Democratic Party); Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).