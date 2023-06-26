North Yorkshire say wanted man Thomas Fallon, 30, has been arrested, eight months after he first went on the run.

North Yorkshire Police had previously appealed for the public's information to help locate him.

He has now been arrested in the Blackpool area, on suspicion of offences connected to a serious assault.

They said at the time Fallon had links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and back in March, was believed to be in the Leeds area.