POLICE in North Yorkshire hunting a man wanted after a serious assault, say he has been arrested.
North Yorkshire say wanted man Thomas Fallon, 30, has been arrested, eight months after he first went on the run.
North Yorkshire Police had previously appealed for the public's information to help locate him.
He has now been arrested in the Blackpool area, on suspicion of offences connected to a serious assault.
They said at the time Fallon had links to Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and back in March, was believed to be in the Leeds area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article