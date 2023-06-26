Our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.

John Piercy

John passed away peacefully in York Hospital on the 9th June 2023, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband to Angie. Loving dad to Andrew and Richard, also a cherished brother and grandfather. John will be greatly missed by family and friends. A funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Stockton-on-the-Forest on Monday 3rd of July at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be for church. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral.

Brenda Bewsher

Brenda passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2023 aged 85. Latterly of Bishopthorpe, York, but formerly of New Earswick and Huntington. St Margaret's School for Girls Micklegate (1940s). Wife of the late John Bewsher, mother to Edward and Paul and grandma to Laura, Alex, Katherine and Josie. Funeral at York Crematorium (Bishopthorpe) 3rd July at 2.20 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given to the British Heart Foundation. A plate will be provided at the service. Much loved.

Walter Herbert Ellis

Walter (Wally) peacefully passed away on 7th June 2023, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Sylvia Rose Ellis. Much loved father of Darren and Gail, adored grandad to Alessandro, Amelia and James. Also a loving brother. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 4th July 2023, at 10.20am at York Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu in memory of Walter will to go The British Heart Foundation. Any inquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge.

Muriel Whiteley

Muriel passed peacefully on 6th June aged 91 years. Much loved sister of Brenda and Albert, also a loving aunt. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Monday 3rd July at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations in Muriel's memory may be given to The British Heart Foundation, a donation box will be provided at the service. All inquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Michael Walker

Michael (Mike) passed away peacefully at home aged 79 on 15th June 2023, with his loving wife Janette by his side. Loving dad to Scott and Elaine, father-in-law to Craig and loving grandad to Grace and a special friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Upper Poppleton Methodist Church on Thursday 29th June at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to York Against Cancer, a plate will be provided at the service. Bright colours welcome. All enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Cromwell Road, York,

Margaret Cobb

Margaret (Maggie) (nee Harkus) passed away aged 78 on the 17th June at York Hospital. Much loved wife to Brian, loving mother to Andrew and the late Richard. Sister to Stephen, the late Robert and Monica. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday the 5th July at 2.20pm at York Crematorium. All inquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare Acomb.

June Roebuck

June Gosforth, formerly of York. June, passed away peacefully, on May 24th, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late James, loving mum of Gary and Carl, mother-in-law of Katie and Claire, devoted grandma of Tom, Archie, Leo and Lily. June will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends please meet for service at St Nicholas Church, Gosforth, on Friday, June 30th, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Diabetes UK. All enquiries to H Duckworth Funeral Directors, Wideopen.

Bernard Wilfred Jackson

Bernard passed away peacefully in York Hospital on 2nd June, aged 90. Will be missed by his daughter Denise, brothers Alwyn and Graham and his sister Vonda. A sad loss to many. Re-united with his wife Marjorie. The funeral service will be held at St. Oswald's Church on Monday 17th July at 12pm followed by burial in Fulford cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made to Cancer Research.

George Mapplebeck

George died peacefully at Meadowbeck Care Home on the 1st June 2023. A much-loved family member. Funeral will be held at Clifton Parish Church on Thursday 6th July at 1pm.

Sandra Bradley

Sandra passed away peacefully in St Leonard's Hospice after a short illness on Sunday 18th June. Much loved wife of Craig and family. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Funeral to be held ay York Crematorium on Tuesday 11th July at 10:20am. Family flowers only please. Donations to St Leonard's Hospice.

Patricia "Pat" Richardson

Patricia "Pat" passed peacefully in St Leonard's Hospice on 14th June aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Brian, mum to Robin and Lyn, mother-in-law to Nick and Kim, grandma to India and Archie. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday 26th June at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations in Pat's memory may be given to St Leonard's Hospice, a donation box will be provided at the service. Bright colours welcome. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.