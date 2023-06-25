The day started hot with little breeze with the weather holding out until later afternoon when thunder storms and heavy rain arrived.

Visitor numbers were up with organisers opening the overflow car park, while there were good entries in the majority of the livestock classes.

This year's president was Philip Place who was joined a Scampston Park by his wife Sally along with their family and friends.

The 79-year-old, who works as an auctioneer and valuer at Bolton & Cooper, said it had been a lovely day.

"I've been involved with Malton Show for 40 years and it was a privilege, honour and pleasure to be asked to be president for this year's show," he said.

After touring the ground and judging the trade-stands Mr and Mrs Place enjoyed a lunch in the members tent.

Mrs Place was then called upon to judge the fancy dress in the main ring.

She said: "We both must thank the show chairman Charlie Breese who has looked after us during the show and been absolutely charming."

Mr Breese, who had help the role since 2007, said Malton Show continues to pride itself with being one of the leading agricultural shows of the season and continues to embrace farming at its core.

"We would like to thank our primary sponsor BATA, for their continued support of the Show and wish them well for a productive year. We are also pleased to welcome our other regular

sponsors , together with some new ones, who continue to provide a very real support to the ongoing success of the Show. The importance of Sponsors cannot be underestimated, so

thank you all most sincerely."Malton Show is an annual event that is largely run by volunteers who continually put in their time to try and make the Show better every year. You all know who you are and the Show could not happen without you; so a very genuine and heart felt thank you to you all."

As well as the traditional livestock classes including sheep, cattle, goats and alpacas, there was the Fur & Feather Section, Horse & Pony Classes including Show Jumping, Heavy Horses, Vintage Tractors & Machinery, Sheep Dog Trials, a Craft Tent along with Horticulture and handicrafts Section.

Around 100 trade stands attended the show, along with food and drink outlets

Additional entertainment included a display by the Yorkshire Coast British Motor Cycle Club, Ryedale Dog Rescue dog show and assault course - and new for this year - Giant Tortoises.

Adrian Graham , from Lincolnshire, brought a group of eight of his Giant Aldabra Tortoises to the show to give visitors the opportunity to meet and interact with them.

He said: "This is the first time we have been at the shop and we are glad we came. There has been a lot of enthusiasm for the tortoises and it has gone really well."