EMERGENCY services have been called to an incident in York after a woman fell down the river bank.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Acomb were called at around 4.15pm today (June 25) to assist paramedics with a female who had fallen down a river bank in Shipton Road in Rawcliffe.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Due to the location of this incident, York Rescue Boat has also been mobilised to transport the casualty to an ambulance waiting at a more accessible location."
