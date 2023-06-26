Triple BRIT Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man on Saturday night (June 24) delighted an 8,000 sell-out crowd with a top headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Human and Life By Misadventure hit-maker delivered a set which included tunes such as Wolves, Time Will Only Tell, Skin, Anywhere Away From Here before a high-energy finale of Hell Yeah and Giant.

Rag'n'Bone Man performed to a sell-out crowd (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

The show was opened by support act American singer songwriter Jensen McCrae.

Rag’n’Bone Man's show was followed by music legend Sting, Dagny and Joe Sumner on Sunday night (June 25).

Scarborough Open Air Theatre has a packed programme of gigs this summer, including with Paul Heaton and The Lightning Seeds, Tom Grennan, Pulp, N-Dubz, Dermot Kennedy and Olly Murs.

Further details on the shows can be found on the venue's website.