999 calls are not connecting due to a technical fault impacting a number of forces including North Yorkshire fire, police and ambulance.

People are being asked to call 101 instead and until later for non-emergency calls.

Met Police was the first police force  to post on Twitter at 8.20am: 'Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

'Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.'

This is a national issue and other police forces have issued warnings.

North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance are among the services effected.