People are being asked to call 101 instead and until later for non-emergency calls.

<

There’s been a national issue with 999 lines this morning but we have been advised that they are now working.



Please dial 999 in an emergency. — North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) June 25, 2023

Met Police was the first police force to post on Twitter at 8.20am: 'Due to a technical fault that is impacting a number of police forces, many 999 calls are not connecting.

'Until further notice, please call 101 in an emergency. Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls.'

This is a national issue and other police forces have issued warnings.

North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance are among the services effected.