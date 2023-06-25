North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crew members were sent to sort moor land fires across the region last night.

On Glaisdale Moor at around 10.30pm, the crew from Danby and Goathland responded to reports of fire sighted near to moorland. The crew located the fire and found it to be a bonfire left unattended measuring around three by three metres. Crew extinguished using hose reel jets and hand tools.

At Danby Beacon, the crew from Danby and colleagues from Guisborough responded to an area of moorland on fire measuring at 50 by 50 metres at around 11.15pm. The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish and dampen down the area.

Crews were also called to Glaisdale Rigg at around 12.15am, when the teams from Whitby and Goathland responded to reports of an area of moorland on fire. Crew located an area of grassland measuring around five by three metres on fire. The crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

Then at around 1am, the same crews located a second seat of fire a short way south of the first incident. This was measuring at 10 by 10 metres in size. The crew again used one hose reel jet to extinguish and dampen down the flames.