The hack sees people freeze pancake mix using an ice cube tray so they have pre-made pancakes that just need cooking.

At the time of writing, #pancakehack has 48.9 million views while #pancakecubes has 5.6 million views.

On TikTok, #icecubetraypancakes is also popular with 8.7 million views so far.

The pancakes were quick and easy to make and can be prepared in advance (Image: Newsquest)

Not only is the recipe quick and easy to do but it can also be used to prepare pancakes ahead of time so you know you’ve always got some in the house.

We decided to give the recipe a go ourselves and we weren’t disappointed – here’s what we thought.

What do you need to make the pancakes using the TikTok hack?





Ingredients for pancakes

Ice cube tray

Toppings for pancakes (optional)

This recipe can be adapted to add toppings, just like you would with pancakes if you mixed and cooked them on the same day.

TikTok user @thefoodmedic shares their take on the pancake hack, adding fruit such as raspberries and blueberries as well as chocolate chips.

Next time, we'll try adding toppings to our pancakes before they go into the freezer (Image: Newsquest)

The TikTok user also says it's a great way to prepare for Pancake Day when it next creeps up on us - if you know you'll forget about it, you can make some pancakes in advance and they'll be there in your freezer when you need them.

You can also decide to make plain pancakes like we did and add dessert sauce or other toppings to your plate once they’re cooked.

How to make pancakes using the TikTok ice cube tray hack

Step 1

First of all, you’ll need to make your pancake batter as usual.

Step 2

When that’s all mixed and ready to be used, pour the batter into an ice cube tray and add your toppings if you’d like.

Step 3

Freeze the pancake batter in the ice cube tray until you’re ready to use them.

Step 4

Once you know you’d like to make the pancakes, take them out of the freezer and add a few cubes to an oiled frying pan and cook them on a low heat.

Step 5

Cook on both sides and then transfer to a plate, add any extra toppings you’d like and enjoy!

What did we think of the TikTok pancake hack?





If, like us, you’ve wanted to make pancakes but had no ingredients or toppings in the house, this hack could save you the disappointment – simply prepare pancakes and freeze them for when you think you might like to eat them.

This hack is one that we'll be re-using in the future thanks to its versatility and ease.

The pancakes hack has become popular on TikTok (Image: Newsquest)

It's important to note that our ice cube tray was quite small although it still did the job and made the pancakes a decent size.

If you’re looking to make slightly bigger pancakes, using a bigger ice cube tray would help you achieve that.

Although the pancakes were tasty with sauce on top, next time we’ll be adding some toppings for extra sweetness!