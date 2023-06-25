POLICE are searching for a missing teenager from a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information to locate 13-year-old Kaytelan from Malton.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Kaytelan was last seen at round 5.30pm on Saturday (June 24) in Scarborough.
"She’s described as 5’7’’ tall with shoulder length black hair,
"She was last seen wearing black jeans, black trainers and a white tank top."
Any immediate sightings of Kaytelan should be reported via 999. Any other information that would assist the search for Kaytlean should be reported via 101.
Quote reference number NYP-24062023-0697 when passing on information.
