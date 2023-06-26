A BUSY road through a York suburb is set to close today (June 26).
City of York Council says Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will close at 8am on Monday until 5pm on Friday (June 30), from the junction with Lumley Road to property number 95.
The closure is for sewer and drainage works.
The council says an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.
It follows previous recent closures on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains and resurfacing work to be carried out in January and February.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article