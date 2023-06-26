City of York Council says Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will close at 8am on Monday until 5pm on Friday (June 30), from the junction with Lumley Road to property number 95.

The closure is for sewer and drainage works.

The council says an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

It follows previous recent closures on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains and resurfacing work to be carried out in January and February.