North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information to locate missing 13-year-old Olivia from Osgodby.

Olivia was last seen at 12.30pm today (June 24) leaving her home in Osgodby.

A police spokesperson said: "She has brown shoulder length hair which she had up in a ponytail and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie and khaki and grey Nike trainers.

"She is known to visit Barlby and Selby and so could be in these areas."

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Olivia is asked to report it via 999. Any other information which would be helpful to the search for Olivia can be reported to 101.

Quote reference number 12230116529 when passing on information.