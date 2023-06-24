North Yorkshire Police said officers are at the scene of the collision at the Thorpe Underwood crossroads on the B6265.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Fire, ambulance and air ambulance services are also in attendance.

"The road has been closed between the new road junction and Whixley to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

The Thorpe Underwood crossroads on the B6265 (Image: Google Street View)

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes."

The police reference number for the incident is: NYP-24062023-0355.