North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision near to Forge Valley Wood in Seavegate in East Ayton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The collision happened yesterday (June 23) at around 8.40pm near to the Scout hut and the Old Man’s Mouth car park. It involved red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling in the direction of East Ayton.

"Very sadly the driver, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene.

The Old Man’s Mouth car park in East Ayton (Image: Google Street View)

"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact them. They’d particularly like to speak to any drivers in the area who may have captured dash cam footage."

Anyone who has information which would help the investigation is asked to email ben.prosser-waite@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101 select option 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Ben Prosser-Waite.

Quote reference number 12230115982 when passing on any information.