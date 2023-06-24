EMERGENCY services have been called to the scene of a crash on a major road near York.

North Yorkshire Police said emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision on the A64 near to the turning for Flaxton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The road has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

"It is expected to reopen shortly but traffic has backed up and is heavy in the area.

"Thanks for your patience."