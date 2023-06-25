Residents and guests from Rowntree Lodge in New Earswick aged between 70 and 98, were in full voice as they sang along with entertainer Mick Hull to old-time songs from George Formby to Elvis Presley.

This year’s event, held in the sunshine at York Sports Club in Shipton Road, was all the more special after Covid-19 restrictions.

Rowntree Lodge activities co-ordinator, Baz Larner, said: "The residents love it and the staff do as well – so much so that team members Kerry Taylor and Sue Fogg both came along on their day off to enjoy the fun with the people they care for.”

A dozen members of the thriving York Vikings Rotary club were on hand during the evening to entertain and serve food to their guests.

Event organiser Dave Anderson said it was "lovely" to support older members of the community.