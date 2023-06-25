Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough was full of animal mischief last weekend when a mobile zoo came to visit the home.

Residents at Thistle Hill were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as bearded dragon, velvet python, gecko and owls roaming around their garden as Harrogate Birds of Prey and the Creature Cave paid a visit.

The residents said they enjoyed the animals' visit (Image: Supplied)

General manager at the home, Mandy Scott, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”