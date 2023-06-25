Mary Sellers, who worked for Macmillan Cancer Support as a nurse, has died aged 88.

Mary was born in York and lived in the city for all of her life. She had a happy childhood in Langholme Drive in Acomb, a place she remembered by the smells of the air - the smell of coal fires and of the sugar beet factory.

As a child, Mary joined the Guides, and got all the way to the highest ‘rank’ in that organisation, that of 'Queens Guide', an achievement of which she was very proud.

Mary was also a child born during the time when she remembered huddling in the Andersen shelter when the German bombers came.

As she grew up and started to work, Mary turned to a job in nursing, where she started lifelong friendships and a career dedicated to helping others, a career of selfless dedication.

Mary's son, Andrew Sellers, said his mother was a woman of "enormous reserves of moral and spiritual courage."

Andrew said: "Mum retained an overwhelming joy of life, a love of all the good friendships she made and she was a person who enjoyed the respect of everyone who knew her.

"She was an extraordinary woman. She had a fearlessness, a practicality, a level of moral and spiritual courage that is difficult to believe, hard to comprehend."

During her career, Mary collaborated with The Salvation Army - which led to a meeting with Princess Diana. Mary met the Princess at Garrowby Hall in Febuary 1983 - and Andrew said she "seized" the opportunity.

Mary, left, met Princess Diana in 1983 (Image: Supplied/Newsquest)

He said: "When Diana asked about her work and its difficulties, Mum told me that she gave Diana a look which said 'you don’t know the half of it'.

"The princess picked up on this, because she sought mum out later and took her aside privately. Mum told her how no nurses with young families could be expected to be taking phone calls from dying patients in the middle of the night.

"Princess Diana did her thing and she told the boss of the Macmillan foundation precisely what she thought about the matter - and within days, a new rule was made, that Macmillan nurses should not have to give their phone numbers out to patients.

"That was always something in mum's life of which she was particularly proud, her interaction with Princess Diana and having had a hand in making life that little bit easier for the Macmillan nurses that came after her."

Mary was married to Peter Sellers, a well-known teacher at St George's Secondary School in York. The couple met in the Assembly Rooms in York, where they caught each other's eye.

Her memorial service is set to be held at St Georges Roman Catholic Church.