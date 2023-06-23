Nominations closed on Friday for the poll on July 20 which was triggered by the resignation of staunch Boris Johnson supporter Nigel Adams, who held the seat for the Conservatives since it was created in 2010.

The Tories have named barrister and district councillor Claire Holmes as their candidate.

Labour have selected 25-year-old Keir Mather to fight for the seat.

Mr Mather is hoping to overturn Mr Adams’s 20,000-plus majority in the North Yorkshire seat.

The Lib Dems, who came third in the seat in the 2019 general election, have selected North Yorkshire councillor and NHS manager Matt Walker.

Mike Jordan, who came fourth in 2019, has been selected again to run for the Yorkshire Party.

The other nine candidates are: Andrew Philip Gray; Dave Kent (Reform UK); Nick Palmer (Independent); Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken (The Green Party); John William Waterston (Social Democratic Party); Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).

Ms Holmes is a criminal barrister with a Hull-based chambers, whose website said she originally trained as a solicitor but was called to the bar in 2009.

She is also on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, where she represents the South East Holderness ward.

Labour said Mr Mather was born in Hull and grew up near Selby, before going to Oxford University.

The party said he has most recently worked at the CBI and his candidacy was supported by the GMB and Unison unions.

If he was elected, Mr Mather would be the youngest MP in the Commons, as the current youngest, Labour’s Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome, is 26.

The by-election on July 20 was triggered by Mr Adams’s sudden resignation, which followed former prime minister Mr Johnson’s dramatic exit from the Commons.

The outgoing MP quit Parliament after being denied a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

At the 2019 general election, Mr Adams increased his majority to 20,137, from 13,772 in 2017, with Labour in second place on both occasions.

There will also be a by-election in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on the same day, along with a third, in Somerset, triggered by the resignation of David Warburton who had won the Somerton and Frome seat three times for the Conservatives.