It was 1978 and we didn’t want to miss a second of a new TV series that gripped the nation.

That show was Dallas, depicting the lives of the oil-rich Ewing family. Full of glamour and beautiful people, it was so far removed from our own lives it was fascinating and had us hooked from the first episode. My mum normally watched TV while ironing, but not Dallas. It was one of the few shows that she actually sat down to watch.

Dad didn’t like it and would retreat to another room, as would my brother, never understanding what all the fuss was about.

I remember the opening sequence music as though it were last night, along with the visuals, filmed Apprentice-style from the air, sweeping around the glittering skyscrapers of Dallas, interspersed with footage of oil wells and cattle ranches.

The Dallas skyline featured in the opening sequence. Picture: Pixabay

It is 45 years since the series was first screened in the UK, prompting a number of cast members to get together for a reunion. Standing centre-stage in a group photo featured in national newspaper is Bobby Ewing, who my friends and I swooned over. He now looks more like Joe Biden, but he’s still got that recognisable smile.

I was disappointed that Victoria Principal was not there. Ridiculously glamorous as Bobby’s wife, she was our idol. There was no need for airbrushing, everything about her was perfect, her lips, her skin, her hair. If only we could be like that.

Pamela was the daughter of Digger Barnes and sister of Cliff Barnes - both arch-enemies of the Ewing family, which added spice to the drama. Family feuds were rife and we lapped them up.

Then there was that mastermind in devilment JR Ewing, played brilliantly by Larry Hagman. I can still hear the dismissive way he referred to women as “honey”, when putting them down with a sniping one-liner, usually just after he had slept with them. It was chilling.

The episode in the third season of the show, in which JR was shot in the corridor outside his office by an unknown assailant was a huge cliffhanger watched and talked about by millions.

I remember people wearing ‘I shot JR’ T-shirts, as speculation as to who did it mounted. His long-suffering wife Sue Ellen, played by Linda Gray, was too obvious a choice.

Linda Gray who starred as Sue Ellen Ewing. Picture: Ian West/PA

A few years ago I watched Linda Gray in a play at York Theatre Royal. It was an unmemorable play, but I didn’t care - I was overwhelmed to be in the same building as one of the central characters in Dallas.

Almost everyone at school watched Dallas. Those who didn’t must have felt left out as, on a Wednesday morning, we picked apart the plots, speculating on who would walk out on who, who would have an affair, and who would come off worse.

We all love the escapism of it all, the lavish homes and the lifestyle, with the Oil Barons’ Ball being the highlight of the Ewings’ social calendar.

I loved Dallas, but stopped watching when I left home for university. However much I loved it I am glad I didn’t have to suffer the much-mocked storyline that saw Bobby die in a car crash, leave the series, and return months later. Pam had, the scriptwriters decided, dreamed Bobby’s death and the various traumas that followed it. To everyone’s surprise Bobby was alive and well, reappearing one morning in the shower, shocking Pam as she woke up.

That level of bonkersness would, I am sure, have put me off. I like to remember Dallas as the programme that had the women in my family glued to the set on a Tuesday night. Those times were special.