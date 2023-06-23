Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A170 just outside of Pickering.
Currently the road is closed outside of the Middleton Service Station.
A police spokesperson said: "Please avoid this area where possible and be prepared for delays in the area.
"Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding."
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here