The A170 has reopened following a crash near to Pickering earlier this evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A170 just outside of Pickering around 5pm.
The road was closed outside Middleton Service Station.
A police spokesperson said the road had now reopened.
"Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident," they added.
