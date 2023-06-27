The former Grade II Terry’s factory complex in Bishopthorpe Road, which closed in 2005, has been turned into the residential apartments, The Chocolate Works and in addition, in one of the buildings, former York publican, Ben Williams, aims to open The Liquor Store, an Italian restaurant and deli next to The Clock Tower, in the middle of next month (July).

He says Terry’s history will be reflected in the menu and interiors.

The Old Liquor Store opens next to The Clock Tower (Image: Ben Williams)

The restaurant, which is a 15 minute walk from the city centre, will initially open for breakfast and lunch and will later offer a breakfast, brunch, and dinner menu, and a deli later down the line.

The head chef will be Matt Leivers, who has worked for chef Andrew Pern, owner of Michelin-star The Star Inn the City in York.

Interior so far (Image: Ben Williams)

Mr Williams, who previously ran The Rose and Crown pub in Sutton-on-the-Forest, said: “Terry’s was a powerhouse of York. They’re isn’t many buildings like this, we aren’t just another box on the High Street.

“It will have a smart-casual feel. We will serve the local community, we will aim to attract the local residents as well as the wider area of York so we will be offering something less touristy.

"We're not Italian, so our menu will be less traditionally Italian and more Italian influenced."

Some dishes on the menu nod to the Terry’s influence, including a ‘Terry’s-misu', Terry’s-influenced cocktails, and hot Terry’s chocolate orange sauce for pancakes.

Other dishes offered include ricotta pancakes, deli platters, deli-style sandwiches, stone baked sourdough pizzas for sharing, salads, and cooked breakfasts, including vegan and vegetarian options.

Stone staircase (Image: Ben Williams)

Mr Williams has also contacted former Terry’s employees in local care homes for their stories and memories to help them with ideas for the interiors and their old photos from the time will be used to decorate the walls.

He said: “We still have the original stone staircase and 1920s tiles from the factory which we’ve had cleaned up after they were damaged.

“The interior had an industrial feel with exposed metal beams.

“We also have a terrace area for customers to sit out with a drink.”