There have also been meetings between Yorkshire MPs including Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy with health minister Neil O’Brien in May.

Minister O’Brien has confirmed a dental plan is coming soon and recently spoke on its progress during a Westminster Hall Debate.

Last November, the government also eased rules to bring in dentists from overseas, including accepting their qualifications.

It is also changing legislation to remove hurdles that prevent NHS dentists and doctors who work in primary care in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from starting work straight away in England if they have a job offer.

The government also says following BUPA’s notice to NHS England of closures, regional teams and integrated care boards across England are working together to ensure that patients continue to have access to National Health Service dental care.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are working to improve access to NHS dental care and have already implemented a package of improvements aimed at improving access and better targeting of care for patients with higher oral health needs. This includes better remuneration for practices for providing complex treatment to patients.

“We have amended the guidelines so dental therapists and hygienists can deliver more treatments - as well as making it easier to recruit dentists from overseas - and we will be setting out further measures to improve access shortly.”