Former Humberside Police officer, Richard Cammidge, has today (June 23) been sentenced to one year and three months in prison and handed a sexual harm prevention order, for sexual related offences against a child and failure to provide access to protected information on a mobile phone.

Cammidge, 41, entered guilty pleas at earlier court hearings to engaging in sexual communications with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, making an indecent photograph of a child and failure to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information.

Cammidge, based in Bridlington, was arrested in November 2021 and immediately suspended following information received of the child sex offences.

Following his arrest, various electronic items were seized from his home address, leading to the discovery of the sexual communications and photograph. A mobile phone recovered officers were not able to access as Cammidge refused to provide the pin to unlock the device.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an investigation commenced by the Force’s Anti-Corruption Unit with direction from the IOPC.

Cammidge resigned before an accelerated misconduct hearing was heard, in private to protect the criminal investigation, where the Misconduct Panel Chair found his actions did amount to gross misconduct and had he not already resigned, would have been immediately dismissed and placed on the College of Policing Barred list.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson said: “Richard Cammidge’s actions were inexcusable and utterly appalling.

“Any sexual offence committed against another person is horrifying, but committing these abhorrent crimes as a police officer and against a child is absolutely deplorable.

“We are here to protect the vulnerable in our society and make them feel safe, two aspects of policing that Cammidge quite clearly disregarded to allow for his own perversities.

“We will not allow those that bring policing into disrepute and undermine the good work our officers and staff carry out on a daily basis, to be in policing or to get away with any form of criminality.

“Action is being taken and will continue, to ensure individuals are rooted out and to allow the public to have confidence and trust in their police force.”