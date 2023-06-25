The 2023 show will be held as usual in Scampston Park near Rillington.

Charlie Breese, Chairman, of Malton Agricultural Society said the show continued to pride itself with being one of the leading agricultural shows of the season and continues to embrace farming at its core, thriving with livestock, horses, fur & feather, vintage tractors, local crafts, together with a huge variety of trade stands, vintage cars, vintage motorbikes, dog shows and much more.

"It is a real delight to be able to welcome Philip Place as this year's President.

"Philip is a very well known character from the agricultural world of Ryedale and beyond and has been a very loyal Member and supporter of the Show for longer than I can remember, so it is a pleasure to have him and Sally with us for the day in the role.

"Philip’s chosen charity for the year is Yorkshire Cancer Research which is a very worthwhile

cause and we hope that you can support it as much as you possibly can.

"We would like to thank our primary sponsor BATA, for their continued support of the Show

and wish them well for a productive year. We are also pleased to welcome our other regular

sponsors , together with some new ones, who continue to provide a very real support to the

ongoing success of the Show. The importance of Sponsors cannot be underestimated, so

thank you all most sincerely.

"Malton Show is an annual event that is largely run by volunteers who continually put in

their time to try and make the Show better every year. You all know who you are and the

Show could not happen without you; so a very genuine and heart felt thank you to you all.

"We have a great Show on offer for you all with some fantastic exhibitors and we

greatly hope you have an lovely day. We always welcome feedback and make sure you

keep an eye on the website as we post lots of pictures after the event. Once again, thank

you for coming and we hope you have a great day!"

A free shuttle bus will operate on Show Day both to and from the Showground.

Regular show events include:

Livestock including Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Alpacas...

Fur & Feather Section

Lots Of Horse & Pony Classes including Show Jumping

Heavy Horses

Thomas the Tank Engine train rides

Many Childrens Ride's and Attractions

Middleton Hunt Parade of the Hounds

Vintage Tractors & Machinery

Sheep Dog Trials

Craft Tent

Horticulture and handicrafts Section

Farm Exhibits

Farm Machinery

Trade Stands Approx 100

Members Area

Food Stands

Classic Cars

The Sheep Show

Members & Public Bar

Yorkshire Coast British Motor Cycle Club

Ryedale Dog Rescue dog show & assault course

Giant Tortoises

Gun Dog Display team

Ferret World Road Show

North's Fun Fair, Inflatables, climbing Wall

Target Paintball, Axe throwing, Archery.