Malton Show - the first in the season of agricultural showcases - takes place today (Sunday)
The 2023 show will be held as usual in Scampston Park near Rillington.
Charlie Breese, Chairman, of Malton Agricultural Society said the show continued to pride itself with being one of the leading agricultural shows of the season and continues to embrace farming at its core, thriving with livestock, horses, fur & feather, vintage tractors, local crafts, together with a huge variety of trade stands, vintage cars, vintage motorbikes, dog shows and much more.
"It is a real delight to be able to welcome Philip Place as this year's President.
"Philip is a very well known character from the agricultural world of Ryedale and beyond and has been a very loyal Member and supporter of the Show for longer than I can remember, so it is a pleasure to have him and Sally with us for the day in the role.
"Philip’s chosen charity for the year is Yorkshire Cancer Research which is a very worthwhile
cause and we hope that you can support it as much as you possibly can.
"We would like to thank our primary sponsor BATA, for their continued support of the Show
and wish them well for a productive year. We are also pleased to welcome our other regular
sponsors , together with some new ones, who continue to provide a very real support to the
ongoing success of the Show. The importance of Sponsors cannot be underestimated, so
thank you all most sincerely.
"Malton Show is an annual event that is largely run by volunteers who continually put in
their time to try and make the Show better every year. You all know who you are and the
Show could not happen without you; so a very genuine and heart felt thank you to you all.
"We have a great Show on offer for you all with some fantastic exhibitors and we
greatly hope you have an lovely day. We always welcome feedback and make sure you
keep an eye on the website as we post lots of pictures after the event. Once again, thank
you for coming and we hope you have a great day!"
A free shuttle bus will operate on Show Day both to and from the Showground.
Regular show events include:
Livestock including Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Alpacas...
Fur & Feather Section
Lots Of Horse & Pony Classes including Show Jumping
Heavy Horses
Thomas the Tank Engine train rides
Many Childrens Ride's and Attractions
Middleton Hunt Parade of the Hounds
Vintage Tractors & Machinery
Sheep Dog Trials
Craft Tent
Horticulture and handicrafts Section
Farm Exhibits
Farm Machinery
Trade Stands Approx 100
Members Area
Food Stands
Classic Cars
The Sheep Show
Members & Public Bar
Yorkshire Coast British Motor Cycle Club
Ryedale Dog Rescue dog show & assault course
Giant Tortoises
Gun Dog Display team
Ferret World Road Show
North's Fun Fair, Inflatables, climbing Wall
Target Paintball, Axe throwing, Archery.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here