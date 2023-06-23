FANCY meeting one of these lovable giant at Malton Show?

A group of eight Giant Aldabra Tortoises will be at the event for the first time with visitors having the opportunity to meet and interact with them.

Owner Adrian Graham is based in Lincolnshire, where he lives on a farm and has spent his life caring for 27 of the giants as well as eight other breeds of tortoises.

He said: "They have been my life long passion since I was a little lad and I first encountered the giants in Chester Zoo when I was about eight years old.

"First and foremost , they are my private collection of animals and my pets, but they also have an important role to play in helping to breed their species for the future and in educating people about the impacts of global warming, species conservation and man's influence on the natural world etc."

Adrian added: "Bringing the big guys along to summer events such as Malton, is a chance for people to learn about these amazing creatures and to educate them about the their history as well as their future and the challenges they face as a species.

"Tragically, we have lost most of the breeds of giant tortoises in the world over the past few hundred years and man has been the major cause of that.

"We are currently down to the last two surviving species of giants - Aldabras and Galapagos - mine are Aldabras - and unless we start acting fast to understand them better as a species and how to breed them and working collectively to protect them and to educate the next generations, we are facing the stark reality that another species could be lost.

Adrian said: "I want to do my best to try and prevent such a loss and the rest of my days on this planet will be spent trying to help them.

So one of the first steps is to get youngsters to have a respect , understanding and a bond with animals, so that as they grow up, they will carry the baton of helping to protect and nurture the future of such animals. Meeting the public at shows such as Malton, is part of that strategy

"They also act as an 'ice breaker' and many visitors will have pet tortoises of their own, who will be keen to chat about them, seek advice and ask questions about tortoises in general.

"Additionally, when visiting a zoo, you don't get chance to interact or get close to a lot of the animals without paying for zoo keeper experience events. And more often than not, there isn't a keeper around to ask questions and provide knowledge and insight. I want to try to do my bit to make meeting such incredible animals , an engaging, informative and fun experience which will create memories which will last a lifetime and improve the level of respect for animals and hence benefit them for the future."

Malton Show takes place this Sunday at Scampston Park from 9am.