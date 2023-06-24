The Humboldt penguin chick born at Sewerby Hall and Gardens took its first dip on Friday (June 23) during the hot weather.

The chick, the second grandchild of the late Rosie, is just over two months old, having hatched on Easter Saturday, April 8.

Penguin parents Sigsbee and Twinnie watched as the youngster ventured out of its nest and took the plunge in the cooling waters of the enclosure, enjoying its very first swim.

The penguin chick was born over Easter (Image: Supplied/Newsquest)

John Pickering, head zookeeper at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We’re thrilled to see the chick take its first swim around the pool and I’m sure this will be a special sight for lots of our visitors."

The chick will be given a name once its sex is known. Zookeepers are unable to tell whether it is a male or female until it loses its baby feathers and the formation of its head becomes apparent.