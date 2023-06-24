Johnsons of Whixley has carried out the work for Darwin Escapes, including at their new self-catering retreat due to open on the Blenheim Palace Estate this summer.

Johnsons was the primary supplier of plants for the project, which will see a collection of one, two and three-bedroom lodges constructed in the grounds of the historic Blenheim Palace Estate. The retreat will be the first venue of its kind on the grounds of a historic British palace.

READ MORE: Johnsons of Whixley's turnover tops £15m in centenary year

With a supply worth £100,000, Johnsons of Whixley provided a diverse range of plants to enhance the outdoor areas of the Lodge Retreat, which is a blend of contemporary and traditional design in keeping with the Palace and its grounds.

The plants included Lavender, Euonymus and Hebe shrubs to vibrant Perennial plants including Rudbeckia, Geraniums, Iris and Salvia. The selection encompassed a rich variety of species, each carefully chosen to create a harmonious and captivating ambience.

In addition to the Blenheim Palace project, Johnsons of Whixley has received a further order to supply the grounds of Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat, in North Wales, another recent project by Darwin Escapes, which opened its doors earlier this year.

READ MORE: Johnsons of Whixley transforms Another Place at Ullswater

To date, the nursery has delivered plants worth £30,000 to Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat, encompassing a diverse range of species.

The supplied plants include an assortment of hedging varieties, such as Acer campestre, Crataegus monogyna, Ilex aquifolium, Ligustrum vulgare, Pyracantha 'Red Column,' Prunus rotundifolia, Sambucus nigra, and Viburnum opulus.

Johnsons of Whixley says it has a long-standing relationship with Darwin Escapes and has previously supplied plants for several of its notable projects, including Sandymouth, Woodside Beach, Keswick Reach Lodge Retreat, Canterbury Fields, Stratford Armouries, Norfolk Woods, and The Springs.

READ MORE: Johnsons of Whixley supplies 1,000 plants to York St John University

Johnsons of Whixley marketing manager, Eleanor Richardson, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Darwin Escapes and to have the opportunity to supply both Blenheim Palace Lodge Retreat and Plas Isaf Lodge Retreat.

“Our team is dedicated to sourcing and supplying the finest quality plants, tailored to the unique requirements of each project to enhance the natural beauty and appeal of the landscape.”

Lindsey Esse, Managing Director of Darwin Escapes added: “Johnsons of Whixley have once again supplied us with a beautiful range of plants which perfectly enhance the landscape of our two newest luxury lodge retreats”.

READ MORE: Johnsons of Whixley hosts politicians to discuss industry challenges

Johnsons of Whixley has operated just over a hundred years, with turnover topping £15m in 2021, its centenary year.

Other recent projects include York St John University and Another Place at Ullswater.