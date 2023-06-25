Our main photo shows crowds gathering on the side of the bridge in 1963 on its opening day.

The bridge was officially opened by the then Lord Mayor of York, Alderman Archibald Kirk, on October 27 1963.

The bridge - linking Acomb with Clifton - was a long time coming, with talk of building a bridge dating back to 1913.

Water End to Clifton Ferry (Image: supplied)

Before the bridge was built, the only way to get from Leeman Road and Acomb to Clifton was by going through the city centre or by taking a ferry across the River Ouse.

The city council eventually decided to take the plunge and build the bridge following the Royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Kent at York Minster in 1961, when a temporary bridge was built across the Ouse by soldiers from the 38 Corps Engineer Regiment to handle extra traffic.

Bridge under construction (Image: NQ)

That temporary bridge was so successful that it finally paved the way for a permanent bridge to be built.

The bridge took two years to complete, and cost £230,000 to build: which prompted The Yorkshire Evening Press of October 25, 1963, to make a few snarky comments.

“The cost now: £230,000,” the newspaper reported. “The cost if it had been built 50 years ago: about £35,000.”

The temporary bridge remained in place until Clifton Bridge opened in 1963.

More recently, the Civic Trust installed a new plaque on the bridge.

In 2019, a new plaque was unveiled on the bridge to commemorate its opening after the previous sign was stolen in 2014.

Following a campaign by Clifton councillors Danny Myers and Margaret Wells to replace the sign, the council worked with York Civic Trust to create a new plaque.