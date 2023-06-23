Donna and Paul Foster set up Kick Rexi Out, a support group for North Yorkshire families managing life with an eating disorder, after one of their children was diagnosed with anorexia last year.

The Ryedale-based group is backed by the Community Mental Health Transformation (CMHT) programme, NYCC Stronger Communities and Carers Plus Yorkshire, and has now been awarded a £1,820 grant from the CMHT towards its work.

They also receive advice from Carers Plus Yorkshire on ways to turn the project into a charity, which is what the group is aiming towards, as well as a grant from the Bright Sparks group.

Donna, from Wombleton, said: "We are not professionals, we are not here to diagnose or treat a child, we are here to support families through what we know is a very tough time.

"Ideally, if we got charity status, we could help even more – like paying for a taxi to get to appointments or helping out with a utility bill or shopping. Something to ease the burden.”

Donna and Paul knew nothing about eating disorders until one of their daughters developed the condition last year, which is thought to have been exacerbated by the Covid lockdowns.

They then launched Kick Rexi Out to offer information and support to other parents.

Donna said: "It ripped through our family at speed. The anorexia in our house became known as 'Rexi'. She was like another person taking over our daughter’s thoughts and actions.

"Rexi is vile and very nasty and made our daughter extremely poorly. She exercised for hours, slept little and just stopped eating by the end. It was an awful, terrible time.

"Having our daughter admitted into a specialist care unit was the last resort, but it saved her life."

The group is now looking towards putting together an information pack for parents and carers about eating disorders as well as holding support sessions.

She added: "The strain the illness puts on a family is huge – both emotionally and financially. But Kick Rexi Out can help – carer to carer, and parent to parent.

"The ultimate goal is to work alongside the NHS to help improve the support available to parents and eventually fund a community nurse. Together we can really change things."

If you live in the Ryedale area and would like to contact the group email kickrexiout@gmail.com, message via the group’s Facebook page or ring 07425 346936.