POLICE will be out in force this weekend in a town and village on the outskirts of York.
North Yorkshire Police say their Local Neighbourhood Team will be conducting extra patrols over the weekend (June 24 and 25) in Earswick and Haxby.
A spokesman said: "This is following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area that is affecting the local community.
"We have a dispersal already in place for these areas. So any anti-social behaviour will be dealt with swiftly.
"Please report any anti-social behaviour via 101 or 999 in an emergency."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article