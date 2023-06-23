North Yorkshire Police say their Local Neighbourhood Team will be conducting extra patrols over the weekend (June 24 and 25) in Earswick and Haxby.

A spokesman said: "This is following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area that is affecting the local community.

"We have a dispersal already in place for these areas. So any anti-social behaviour will be dealt with swiftly.

"Please report any anti-social behaviour via 101 or 999 in an emergency."