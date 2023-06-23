POLICE will be out in force this weekend in a town and village on the outskirts of York.

North Yorkshire Police say their Local Neighbourhood Team will be conducting extra patrols over the weekend (June 24 and 25) in Earswick and Haxby.

A spokesman said: "This is following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area that is affecting the local community.

"We have a dispersal already in place for these areas. So any anti-social behaviour will be dealt with swiftly.

"Please report any anti-social behaviour via 101 or 999 in an emergency."