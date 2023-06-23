Lee Brent Cox, 44, of Batley, West Yorkshire was sentenced at York Crown Court today (June 23). The sentence also included three months for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The court heard the incident occurred in November 2018 at a retail premises on a business park in Selby.

The victim was locking the shop at the end of the day when the suspects approached him, one armed with a knife saying, “Just do as I say, or I’ll stab you”.

The victim was then forced to open the shutter and front door of the shop to allow the suspect to gain entry.

Possibly up to six suspects have been seen in the shop. All the suspects covered their faces with masks.

The victim was led into a cage inside the shop and was forced to tie his own hands with duct tape. He was unable to ring the police and the ordeal lasted for over 90 minutes.

Cox along with the other suspects left the scene with £22,000 worth of goods.

Two of the other suspects were arrested and a file was submitted to the CPS for a charging decision however they were not charged. The remaining suspects were not identified.

Detective Constable Michael Johnston from York CID led the investigation which resulted in Cox’s arrest and being put before the courts. He said:

“A member of the public was going about his daily business which was disrupted by Cox as he put the victim through a horrific ordeal which caused unnecessary upset and anguish in order for Cox to benefit for his own gain.

“It’s pleasing that he has been brought to justice and handed a substantial prison sentence as a consequence of his shameful actions.”