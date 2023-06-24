York Outer MP Julian Sturdy says there is "cause for optimism" that a solution to York's Dental crisis can be found.

The Conservative MP's comments follow York Central MP Rachael Maskell presenting a petition in parliament about services in the city and the impending closure of BUPA's Holgate practice, as reported earlier today.

Mr Sturdy told the Press: "I want to reassure everyone who has signed the petition that I have been working alongside Government Ministers for many months now to secure continuation of NHS dental care for patients impacted by the impending closure of Bupa’s Holgate Park surgery.

"I have held meetings with Bupa, our local Integrated Care Board (ICB), and met with the Minister for Primary Care and Public Health, Neil O’Brien MP, on three separate occasions to discuss the issue of Bupa Holgate Park and the wider need for dental care reforms.

"The ICB is engaging with dental practices in the local area in an attempt to recommission the NHS dental contract currently held by Bupa and, although still at the early stages, there have been three expressions of interests from other dental surgeries within York. It may be that the contract is share between these practices to ensure no single practice is overwhelmed by additional patients."

The Conservative MP added: "Once these discussions have concluded, I will meet again with the ICB and the Minister to turn discussions to wider issues affecting dentistry in York but the priority now is for patients currently registered at Bupa Holgate Park. While no firm deal has been agreed yet, there is cause for optimism after months of work that a solution will soon be found."

After presenting her petition on Thursday, Ms Maskell commented: “The situation with dental care in the city is now critical. We have already seen two large dental practices in the past year writing to patients to say they are no longer accepting NHS appointments for the foreseeable future, and we are now faced with the BUPA Dental Care York facility in Holgate closing completely.

“I have long been calling on the Government to step in, but to date they have failed to do so. Residents are rightly very angry about the situation. The closure will mean that from next week, an additional 4,200 patients in the city will have no access to NHS treatment.

The Labour MP added: "It is just not acceptable for Ministers to preside over such huge health inequalities any longer. In delivering this petition to Parliament today, I really do hope that the Government will listen to residents who are directly affected and answer the joint call to provide the urgent NHS dental places our city so desperately needs. That is why I am also calling for a National NHS Dental Service.”

The Press has approached the Department of Health and BUPA for comment.